Tired iguana lost at sea gets ride to shore from kind kayaker (video)

Four miles from the shore of Key West, the fatigued iguana eagerly scrambled aboard the kayak and hitched a ride home.

After reading the newspapers and doing my social media rounds in the morning, more and more I find myself needing an emotional cleanse. So ... cue up the cute animal stories! Because when everything else seems to be falling apart, animals remain selfless and innocent and incredible. And while animal stories alone are a wonderful escape, stories about people doing good things for animals provide the extra bonus of restoring a bit of faith in humanity.

Case in point: Steve, iguana rescuer. First of all, the iguana – swept out to sea some four miles from shore – is really super cute. Secondly, Steve from Key West Kayak Fishing, shows character and compassion in his undeniably personable rescue of the wayward lizard, as you can see in the video below. The whole thing is just sweet and fun and kind.

Here's the story, as recounted by Steve:

I was coming in from an offshore trip and I noticed a weird shaped object floating in the distance. All I could see were the multiple fins running down its back so I thought it was some sort of palm frond, but it just didn't look right. I ended up stopping and noticed that it started swimming. It was pretty crazy seeing this guy so far out. I have seen plenty swimming around the islands, but never one that far out. Most likely, because of the King tides that are occurring it got caught in one of the swift outgoing tides and got pushed out to sea. I was just inside the reef so it was close to four miles from land. Most likely it would have died out there as the current that far out would most likely push it East with very little chance of coming back inshore. But you never know and it could be it's normal daily swim back and forth between Cuba and the US. Regardless, it was pretty cool see it trust me enough (versus dying of course) to swim toward the kayak and hop on. And then for it to just cruise along in the open water and then just as it saw the safety of the mangroves close by, it took a leap and swam to shore. Pretty cool.

And you can watch the whole thing unfold here.

Showing the power of compassion, one rescued lost-at-sea iguana at a time.