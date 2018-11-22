Exquisite photos from Nat Geo's look at the Okavango Delta

In a compelling new documentary, The Flood, Angela Bassett narrates the story of life in one of the world's last great wildernesses.

OK, so we've got the superpower actress Angela Bassett narrating a National Geographic documentary about Africa’s Okavango Delta wilderness. What more does anyone need? The two-hour wildlife special, The Flood, tells the story of one of the planet's most remarkable wildernesses. Surrounded by the harsh Kalahari Desert, the Okavango Delta is a lush oasis when it receives its annual great flood, only to return to other extremes when the water recedes.

This is National Geographic, so you know the footage is stunning. But with Bassett's voice telling the story, well, prepare for goosebumps. After watching a screener of the film, I was trying to think about how to describe the sound of her unique locution when I came across writer Matthew Jacobs' description, of which I cannot top. He writes:

"Not enough has been, or ever will be, said of Bassett’s speaking voice, with its modulated theatricality and velvety precision. She stretches her mouth to envelop every word, lending strong-willed characters a Shakespearean regality."

Or as Geoff Daniels, executive vice president and general manager of Nat Geo WILD, remarks: “Her distinctive, confident and energetic voice elevates this narrative and makes you feel as if it’s Mother Nature telling the story herself."

National Geographic has shared these exclusive photos from The Flood with TreeHugger – a sneak peek at the creatures who call this wildlife paradise home.

© NHFU/William SteelA very full African wild dog puppy takes a seat on a dried out waterhole.





© NHFU/William SteelA large male lion rests on an elevated mound as it surveys its territory.





© NHFU/William SteelA reed frog sits on the top of grass on the floodplain, soaking up the suns heat.





© NHFU/William SteelA young cheetah sits with its mother in the shade of a small acacia tree.





© NHFU/William SteelA female lion contact calls a nomadic male lion. Her breath clearly visible in the cold morning air.





© NHFU/William SteelA sub adult leopard stares towards the camera while it sits on a log surrounded by wild dagga.





© NHFU/William SteelA male jacana looks after its last un hatched egg as its two hatched chicks still seek shelter from the river on the floating nest.



And now imagine Bassett saying, “I am thrilled to be teaming up with National Geographic on this beautiful celebration of one of the planet’s last great wildernesses. I found the stories of these resilient, beautiful animals so fascinating and relatable. I hope that viewers are drawn into this rarely seen kingdom in a way that inspires them to help protect it for years to come.”

The Flood premieres Sunday, November 25 at 8/7c on National Geographic.