Shot goose plunges from sky, knocks hunter out

Puts a new spin on "duck, duck, goose."

A goose may not have much recourse when it comes to humans with shotguns hiding below. But one dead goose in Easton, Maryland got its unwitting posthumous revenge when it fell from the sky and knocked a hunter out cold.

Robert Meilhammer, 51, was struck in the head by the plummeting carcass of the Canada goose after a fellow hunter fired a blind shot on a flock overhead, reports Emily Sullivan at NPR, writing:

The goose fell about 90 feet, knocking the hunter out instantly and causing head and facial injuries. When Meilhammer came to, he was coherent but "hazy," according to the Maryland Natural Resources Police.



With the head injury considered "severe," the police and emergency responders took Meilhammer in an ambulance to the Easton Airport, where he was airlifted to Baltimore's University of Maryland Medical Center's Shock Trauma Center. Meilhammer lost two teeth in the mishap as well.

NPR notes that Meilhammer is in stable condition; more than can be said for the goose...