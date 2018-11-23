This orangutan's reaction to a magic trick will make you smile (video)
Ever wondered how an ape (other than a human) might react to a magic trick? I never did. But once I found out, I became about 20 percent happier.
"So that’s how i ended up in here!!! thanks hoomans," posted one commenter.
Alright, alright. Without further ado ...
Made my day from r/likeus
I guess humans and apes aren't all that different. Well, technically humans are apes, but you know what I mean. English is a pretty human-centric language, what can I say? (Badum ching.) It helps having nearly identical DNA.
This orangutan's reaction to a magic trick will make you smile (video)
We're not so different, you and I.