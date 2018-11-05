I just saw a peacock in a bakery
A while back, I went to my favorite bakery in Brooklyn. When I opened the door, I was bewildered to discover ... a peacock.
Yes, it was an adult peacock, its plumage full and colorful. And it was taking up the entire shop.
Now, I know what you're thinking: "How is it possibly okay to keep these wild animals as pets?" That's what I was thinking too. So I asked the peacock's owner, who explained it was a rescue of some sort. I didn't totally understand, and I still don't, but I had to tell someone about this and share the photos. So ... Enjoy?
Welcome to New York.