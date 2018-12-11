Gorilla busting dance moves in a bath (video)

This gorilla really knows how to tear up the dance floor. And by dance floor, I mean the tub. The energetic primate starts out washing herself, then discovers she can spin around somehow and begins dancing and splashing to Flashdance's "She's a Maniac" (though someone could have added the sound after).

Either way, I am both overjoyed by the gorilla's dance and a little shocked by how powerful she must be. I would not want to get in a fight with her. Then again, she doesn't seem to be the fighting type.

"This is the reason the internet was invented... This is beautiful.. What a time to be alive!!!﻿" wrote one commenter.

I gotta admit, this video gives me mixed feelings. On one hand, it's a pretty cool dance. On the other hand, animals in captivity are depressing. But on one foot, there's something inspiring about a captive animal dancing — it's kind of a caged bird singing-type situation. And on the other foot, maybe she's not dancing, she's moving out of anxiety because she's cooped up? I don't know. Are there any gorilla keepers out there who can settle this once and for all?