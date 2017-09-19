Exquisite octopus slinks out of the water, wanders from pool to pool (video)

Specially adapted for land-based maneuvers, the algae octopus also has a curious mating style and can run on two legs.

Every animal has its secrets, its fascinating skills and adaptations that are lost on most of us anthropocentric humans. But octopuses, they go above and beyond when it comes to defying expectations. They are so smart and so "other," if a human performed similar tricks they would be considered supernatural. Like, they can literally disappear in seconds and their arms can perform cognitive tasks even when dismembered. Helllo!

They are masters of adaptation, and even within the octopus family there are some individual species that take things a step further. Literally even, as the case me by with Abdopus aculeatus, the algae octopus. While octopuses are marine animals that live and breath underwater, A. aculeatus has figured out how to slither on to shore at low tide and pour itself across the rocks, unfurling one graceful arm at a time. While some octopuses can scurry across land when forced to, A. aculeatus is the only one that does so regularly, all in the name of getting from tide pool to tide pool in search of crabs.

Watch the mesmerizing thing here in a clip from BBC Earth:

And if that weren't enough, A. aculeatus has some other nifty tricks up its sleeve(s).

Like, their mating practices. Amid all of their rampant polyamory, the main strategy looks like this: A male and female have adjacent dens; the male reaches his mating arm into the den of the lady octopus, while remaining in his own, and voila! They're mating! And they do that repeatedly for a week.

And then there's the bipedal locomotion thing. When underwater, they can stand up on two legs and skedaddle ... which is almost even stranger looking than seeing one slither across the rocks. Check out more on that here Watch these amazing octopuses stand up on two legs and run.

