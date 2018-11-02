Ducks enjoy a stunning sunset in Wisconsin (photo)
Recently, I traveled to Madison, Wisconsin. If you've never been to Madison, all ye need know for the purpose of this photo is that it's a city of lakes. There are lakes everywhere. Which means there are a lot of really beautiful moments. I was enjoying one of these as I watched some ducks swim during a sunset, and I decided to take a photo. Hope it helps you start your weekend with a moment of Midwestern calm.
Madison is a city of lakes.