Ducks enjoy a stunning sunset in Wisconsin (photo)

Ilana Strauss
November 2, 2018
© Ilana E. Strauss

Recently, I traveled to Madison, Wisconsin. If you've never been to Madison, all ye need know for the purpose of this photo is that it's a city of lakes. There are lakes everywhere. Which means there are a lot of really beautiful moments. I was enjoying one of these as I watched some ducks swim during a sunset, and I decided to take a photo. Hope it helps you start your weekend with a moment of Midwestern calm.

