Ape saving itself a trip (video)

I have done this so many times.



So here's a delightful video that's been making its way around. In it, an ape picks up a bunch of oranges. Not wanting to make more trips, it fills up its arms, even carrying some on its feet.

I don't know about you, but this feels pretty familiar. I can't count the number of times I've packed all my items into every conceivable space between my arms to avoid having to walk up and down the stairs again.

"In Norway, we have a saying that goes, 'Den late mannen bærer heller i hjel seg enn å gå to turer,' which means, 'The lazy man carries himself to death rather than taking two trips'," writes one person about the video.