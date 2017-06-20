132-year-old lobster liberated after 20 years in a tank

Poor sweet Louie the Lobster was returned to the sea after two decades in captivity at a Long Island clam bar.

As heartbreaking as it is to imagine this majestic old guy having to spend two decades in a tank with freakin' rubber bands around his claws, it's heartening to know that people do care – and now the old-timer will be retiring to the sea from where he came.

According to reports, a customer offered $1,000 for the 22-pounder, which he wanted for Father's Day dinner.

“He was trying to negotiate with me. He said, ‘I want to bring it home for a Father’s Day feast.’ I mean, that would’ve been some impressive feast. But I didn’t want to sell it. It’s like a pet now, I couldn’t sell it,” says Butch Yamali, owner of Peter’s Clam Bar in Hempstead.

Louie came with the establishment when Yamali bought the business four years ago; and apparently, Yamali has a heart. Instead of pocketing the cash, he granted the elder “amnesty" and Louie was taken to his retirement home near an Atlantic beach reef.

© Peter's Clam Bar

“Today I’m announcing an official pardon for Louie the Lobster,” announced Hempstead Town Supervisor Anthony Santino. “Louie may have faced a buttery fate on a seafood lover’s plate, but today we are here to return Louie to a life that is better down where it’s wetter,” he added as his liberators lowered him into the sea.

Despite having lived in a tank for 20 years, Louie had 112 years before that to get the hang of things; one expert said that Louie will be fine in his new home.

“He’ll be just fine. There aren’t many predators who want to eat a big old lobster like that,” says Bob Bayer, executive director of the Lobster Institute in Maine. “Hopefully, he finds a mate – and lives happily ever after.”

Now about the other lobsters in the tank ... ?

Via Atlas Obscura