10 places where penguins live in the wild

We all know that the penguins live in Antartica, right? Well it's true that some of them do, but only two of the family's 18 species actually live there. Where do the rest of them live?

Aside from the poor things stuck in captivity, all the other penguins live in Southern Hemisphere – and in fact, on every continent there. The most northerly of penguin species, the Galapagos penguin, lives on the, yes, the Galapagos Islands. On the other end, the most most southerly penguin colony on the planet is a group of Adélie that nest near Camp Royds, Antarctica.

But penguins also naturally inhabit a number of other places in-between; which you can see in the following postcards – obviously written be penguins and sent to their penguin friends and family near and far.

1. Antarctica

2. Argentina

3. Australia

4. Chile

5. Falkland Islands

6. Galápagos Islands

7. Gough Island

8. New Zealand

9. South Africa

10. South Sandwich Islands

You can see the postcards plus further information on where to find penguins in their natural habitat at the Latin America Travel Company.