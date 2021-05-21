Amazon Prime Day 2021: What to Know Before the Sale

Our editors independently research, test, and recommend the best products; you can learn more about our review process here . We may receive commissions on purchases made from our chosen links.

Amazon Prime Day is around the corner, and if you're planning to shop, it's smart to go in with a plan. Prime Day can be a great opportunity to find green products, whether you're looking to swap more into your life, or are just looking to save a bit of money. It also means those products are more accessible to consumers who won’t have to travel to specialty stores for their products.

We'd be remiss not to mention that Amazon doesn’t have the best environmental track record. These huge shopping days mean copious amounts of orders, which can lead to more trucks on roads, more traffic congestion, more carbon emissions, and more wasteful packaging with endless numbers of boxes, packing peanuts, and plastic air bubbles. We understand that some Treehugger readers prefer to avoid Amazon entirely. If you do choose to shop the sale, select a slower shipping option (no-rush), or consider using online shopping as a way to cut down on your own driving. Be sure to reusing and recycle packaging materials whenever possible.

A budget-friendly price point can mean the difference between using a green product or not, so to help you weigh the pros and cons of Prime Day, we’ve answered some of the most common Prime Day questions and recommended some great eco-friendly deals.

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Prime Day is an annual deal event available for Amazon Prime members. The event is two days long, and prices on products from top brands and small businesses are slashed, giving consumers one of the biggest online sales events of the year. According to Amazon’s website, in 2020, Prime Day shoppers saved $1.4 billion on products across the site. Third-party sellers made over $3.5 billion on Prime Day, and the fastest Prime Day delivery was less than 30 (!!!) minutes.

When is Amazon Prime Day 2021?

Usually, Prime Day takes place in July, but this year, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day takes place in June. Last year, Prime Day was bumped to October due to the pandemic, but this year it’s back on track with a Q2 date.

When Do Amazon Prime Day Sales Start?

Amazon hasn’t released the official dates for Prime Day yet, but we know the two-day event is set for June. Typically, Prime day sales start at midnight Pacific Time on the selected start day and run until 11:59 Pacific time on the second day.

What Type of Discounts Do You See?

Previous eco-friendly Prime Day deals have included organic clothing, reusable sandwich bags, sustainable shampoo, conditioner, and body wash; dental care, reusable utensils, and earth-friendly children’s toys—just to name a few. Try and get your hands on kitchen and healthy living products like cooking utensils, sustainable sunscreen and bug spray, essential oils, and cleaning supplies. Discounts vary per brand, so check out the Climate Pledge Friendly products on Amazon to shop by category.

Are There Other Brands That Also Have Sales Around Prime Day?

Last year, Walmart, Target, Nordstrom, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Home Depot, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Old Navy were all among brands having sales to compete with Prime Day. Deals included tech, home, toys, appliances, and clothing.

Madewell, a retailer using responsible and sustainable material sourcing, held a sale to compete with Prime Day last year, as did numerous other eco-friendly retailers like Frank and Oak and Urban Outfitters.

Can You Shop Small During Prime Day?

According to Amazon, last year’s Prime Day highlighted small businesses and resulted in record-setting sales by independent sellers. Usually, small retailers on Etsy push their own Prime Day-adjacent deals, with markdowns on personalized items and eco-friendly items.

What Can I Shop For On Sale Now?

While the sale date and items hasn't been announced yet, we pulled some popular green products sold on Amazon. Some items are already on sale.

We'll update this story as soon as we have more details, so be sure to bookmark and come back.