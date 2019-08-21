Sign up for our Daily Newsletter, because everything connects

It's more than just an easy way to get a daily dose of TreeHugger.

Charles Eames wrote that "eventually everything connects - people, ideas, objects. The quality of the connections is the key to quality." Every morning at 8:30 Eastern we send out the TreeHugger Daily Newsletter, where we often try to make those connections between our recent posts. Other times, we just try to make fun of ourselves.

This morning, we looked at the connection between Katherine Martinko's story about trying to live plastic-free, starting one step at a time. Meanwhile, on the same day I had written about how a new plastics plant near Pittsburgh was turning out 1.6 million tonnes of polyethylene each year: "It is one of 300 being built to soak up all the natural gas from fracking, making mostly single-use plastics so cheap that they are not worth recycling, so they will probably be burned in a 'waste to energy' incinerator to be built near you."

You never change things by fighting against the existing reality. To change something, build a new model that makes the old model obsolete.

Katherine's glass jars on the shelf are intimately connected to a planet-changing crisis. It's what we try to do on TreeHugger, to make these connections between how we eat and live and get around with the bigger picture of what is happening on our world. It's why I started with a Bucky Fuller quote:

