Pedestrian Deaths Increased 21% in 2020

Every year, the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA) releases its study of pedestrian traffic fatalities and the final numbers for 2020 show that 6,504 pedestrians were killed by drivers of vehicles—the largest number since 1989. This is a 21% increase over 2019, the largest annual increase since they started recording this in 1975.

Treehugger previously reported on the National Safety Council's finding that 42,060 people were estimated to have died in motor vehicle crashes in 2020, an increase of 8% in a year when driving was down 16% due to the pandemic. The GHSA's results, measuring pedestrian deaths, tell the same story: fewer people were driving, but they had open roads and drove faster.

The GHSA also notes that "it is possible (but not established) that activity by people on foot increased in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and if so, could have contributed to the increase in projected pedestrian fatalities." However, there are no data to corroborate this.

GHSA

The report highlights the time and the places that these fatalities happen:

75% of fatalities happen after dark

74% happen in "non-intersections"

63% happen on non-freeway arterials, or what Charles Marohn calls "stroads"

This could be summarized by saying people trying to cross wide, fast-moving arterial roads far away from any intersection at night are most likely to be killed and increasingly likely by a light truck.

In its recommendations, the GHSA has always been admirable for not blaming the victims for looking at phones or wearing hoodies and acknowledging that not everyone is in a car. This year they are even more emphatic about equity:

"Achieving robust and sustained progress toward reducing – and ideally eliminating – pedestrian fatalities and injuries requires a comprehensive approach that includes five E’s: Enforcement, Engineering, Education, Emergency Medical Response and Equity. The final E, Equity, is essential and cannot be separated from the other E’s. Take infrastructure programs, for example, which have prioritized the movement of motor vehicles over walking and bicycling for many years. The equitable investment must be made in engineering initiatives that ensure cities, communities and neighborhoods are safe and accessible for all modes and all people."

However, Jonathan Adkins, the executive director of the GHSA, notes equity can only go so far:

“We’re seeing movements like ‘defund the police,’ and it’s having an impact on traffic safety enforcement,” he said. “Officers are less likely to want to make stops. We definitely need to look at equity, but we can’t just end traffic enforcement. We’re increasingly concerned there’s a movement afoot to end traffic enforcement when we don’t have solutions in place.”

There are many who would argue with that statement which sounds a bit like victim-blaming; poor and black people are disproportionately targeted by the police, and to say that there is less enforcement because of protests doesn't sound right from the usually sensible GHSA.

I would also point out that traffic enforcement has never been a priority for the police. (Where I live in Toronto, Canada, they essentially admitted it.) This year has seen an epidemic of street racing and stunt driving that seems to get a free pass.

The GHSA also has a number of solutions in place to deal with the problems of speeding and pedestrian deaths that they have been recommending for years:

Installation of more roundabouts. "European studies indicate that, on average, converting conventional intersections to roundabouts can reduce the rate of pedestrian crashes by about 75%."

Traffic calming, including road narrowing, speed bumps, and adjustment in road curvatures.

Automated traffic enforcement, including speed and red light cameras. "Well-controlled studies suggested injury crash reductions relating to speed cameras are likely to be in the range of 20 to 25% at conspicuous, fixed camera sites."

Lots more street lighting.

They also call for safer vehicles, with automated braking systems for light trucks, noting that "automatic emergency-braking technology installed by one vehicle manufacturer was associated with a 35% reduction in the rate of pedestrian-related insurance claims." We would also suggest another technology that is being implemented in Europe: Intelligent Speed Assistance, or speed governors.

In the end, the GHSA comes back to the same conclusion every year: "Speed management appears to offer the greatest potential for pedestrian injury prevention." The best way to deal with this is through the design of the roads and the vehicles; the worst way is through enforcement, which has often been selective and directed at people of color in old cars with broken tail lights.

Everyone in the business knows what to do, but hey, driving fast is so much fun.