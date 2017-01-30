Walkable communities are making a comeback

It is a controversial issue: are walkable cities more desirable among young people? Or are they heading to the suburbs like their boomer parents did? Some think that the suburbs are going to be in big trouble as cycling millennials stay close to the office; others write that " millennials’ love of cities was a passing fling that became a shotgun wedding thanks to the Great Recession. Millennials don’t love cities any more than previous generations, the counterargument goes — they’ve just been stuck there longer, pining for the suburbs all the while."

We are not usually fond of infographics, but this one from Rent to Own Labs is actually a pretty good summary of the issues involved.