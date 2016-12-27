Made for climbers: Tiny house comes with own exterior climbing wall

Tiny houses are everywhere nowadays it seems. But the moment you think you've seen them all, there comes yet another one boasting something new that you haven't seen before. Built by Portland, Oregon company Tiny Heirloom, this tiny dwelling features a full exterior climbing wall and many other elegant details inside.

According to New Atlas, this unique wall was made using Rockwerx modular panels. Created for avid rock climbers Breck and Kelsey of Mississippi, the 28-foot-long house is designed to maximize its exposure to the outside with its large, roll-up garage-style door.

© Tiny Heirloom

Directly facing the doors is a large kitchen area along the opposite wall, with a full-size fridge tucked in a corner. The bathroom and bedroom loft is on one side, and the large dining area and workspace to the other -- both of which require a moveable ladder to get up to, but probably isn't a problem if you love climbing, of course.

Framed by a gorgeous, arched doorway, the bathroom is very well done, with more floor space than we've seen in other tinys, plus a nice soaking tub-and-shower combination in the corner.

No word on the price, but no doubt this tiny home would weigh in on the more luxurious end of the range, considering its high-quality materials, finishes and appliances. But that's the beauty of tiny houses: whether you hire a team or build your own, there's one for every budget, aesthetic and way of life, no matter what it may be. More over at Tiny Heirloom.