Novio is a warm & minimalist 210 sq. ft. tiny house from Quebec

We've seen a torrent of American tiny homes during the last few years, but there's plenty of interest in these small dwellings in places like France, Austria, New Zealand and of course, Canada, which had its first Tiny House Festival just a couple of years ago, to kick off a planned tiny housing development just north of Montréal, Quebec.

One of the exhibitors at the festival showcasing one of their projects at the time was Ma Maison Logique, a Kamouraska, Quebec-based builder of tiny houses or "mini-maisons" or "micro-maisons" (maison means house in French) as they are sometimes called locally. Founders Pascal Dubé and Catherine Duval have since created another new and minimalist tiny house design they've dubbed Novio.

© Ma Maison Logique

Says Duval, who is the "artistic" interior designer of the pair (Dubé is the trained eco-builder with the technical expertise): "[Our houses are] the perfect mix between the technical world and the artistic."

Measuring 8'6" wide and 22' long, the home has 210 square feet of interior space, 60 square feet of it up in the sleeping loft. The major element of this new design is the huge corner window at one end that lets in lots of natural light. The sitting area is here, complete with long, L-shaped seating that has storage hidden underneath.

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

The kitchen counters flank both sides at the center of the house. There is space for a small fridge and stove -- all naturally lit by a huge window that overlaps up into the loft.

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

Beyond the kitchen is the dressing area, which can be sealed up with sliding doors. There's a mobile folding table stored here that can be rolled around to any spot around the house to provide an extra surface for working or eating on. No images of the bathroom, which we assume is back here as well (but would be pretty darn small if it was).

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

© Ma Maison Logique

One accesses the loft through an opening at one end of the loft floor, in the dressing and closet area, most probably via a ladder. Once there, there's space for a queen-size bed, and a carved-out area that looks down into the kitchen and allows that window from downstairs to be seen upstairs -- though there should be some kind of lip or a low shelf perhaps to make sure things or pets don't roll down.

© Ma Maison Logique

This is a lovely little minimalist house with some fresh ideas, though not much information on how it's heated, and how well-insulated it is against the Canadian winter, and no images of the bathroom. Pricing is CAD $68,000 (or about USD $51,605). According to Quebec's La Presse, Ma Maison Logique also builds houses that are sized larger (1,300 square feet) or less (between 600 and 1300 square feet). Find out more at Ma Maison Logique.

[Via: Tiny House Town]