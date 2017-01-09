Adaptable "sleeping box" helps expand this 376 sq. ft. micro-apartment

As more and more people move into cities in search of opportunities, the rising costs of living and renting in a desired location are prompting many to trade off and choose smaller, more affordable apartments to live in. But living in a smaller space doesn't necessarily mean being squished in with all your belongings, if a few space-saving strategies are put into practice. Based out of Moscow, Russia, Studio Bazi redesigned the interior of this 376-square-foot micro-apartment to include various adaptable elements to make the space feel much bigger.

© Studio Bazi

Seen over at Dezeen, the space was created by Studio Bazi's Alireza Nemati, for himself and his wife. The open-plan design maximizes light, giving the impression of spaciousness. The apartment features a raised "sleeping box" that feels cozy and private, while creating more space below it and the stairs for hidden storage.

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

There is a huge wall of storage cabinets that cover one full wall. The living and dining zones are intended to be flexible and loosely demarcated at the center of the space; they can be extended to host up to ten guests by moving the sofa and opening up the extendable dining table.

© Studio Bazi

On the other side sits a workspace, more storage cabinets, and a kitchen nook. The tiles are Iranian in design, reflecting Nemati's heritage.

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

Placed beside a curtained dressing area, the bathroom feels relatively big; the washing machine is hidden under the counter.

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

© Studio Bazi

Whether it's opting for an open plan, using moveable partitions or hiding storage everywhere, there's a multitude of ways to make a tiny space feel much bigger. While small space living won't necessarily suit everyone, for many, smaller living spaces are making more sense. As these adaptable, small spaces gain traction in the mainstream consciousness, it's inspiring to see what kinds of creative solutions people come up with. More over at Studio Bazi.