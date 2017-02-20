Familiar layout gets the modern treatment in this bright tiny house (Video)

Though many tiny homes typically have a rustic feel to them, we've admittedly got a soft spot for those with a modern aesthetic. This stylish specimen comes from Australia's Designer Eco Tiny Homes, and features a recessed porch, two lofts, and a contemporary interior. While some may argue that the little porch is a complete waste of precious floor space, others contend that it gives that sense of "having arrived", so to speak, at the door of a real home. Of course, a porch is also convenient for cleaning your shoes, and for sheltering you from the rain as you fiddle for your keys.

Designer Eco Tiny Homes owner Grant Emans, along with his brother, have been building eco-friendly homes since 2010, and recently switched over to building smaller homes. Emans explains:

Based on the Tiny House Movement in the USA, 2016 brought a new era for me in design and construction. I ceased building the regular homes with my brother and now focus primarily on the construction of tiny homes. These are incredible structures and offer the home owner a highly sustainable option for housing. They are energy efficient, eco-friendly and affordable. The versatility of a tiny home, along with their affordability allows me to create environmentally sustainable building solutions for a wider range of people. With modern transportation I can now offer these incredible housing solutions for the whole of Australia, and even beyond.

The 20-foot by 8-foot Graduate Series 6000 is clad with western red cedar and corrugated sheet metal, and is set on a triple-axle trailer for more stability. Coming in, one faces the stairs going up to the king-sized loft on one side, and the seating and kitchen aligned on the other side.

Beside the door is the office nook, lit on two sides by double-glazed windows. On the back of the door, there is are built-in ladder rungs leading up to the secondary loft -- a clever idea (but let's hope no one opens the door while you're up there, though).

A closer look at the kitchen, which comes with a four-burner cooktop, oven, sink, decently sized refrigerator, and range hood.

The stairs going up incorporate a lot of cabinetry and shelves. The television is placed here, in a somewhat awkward spot.

The sleeping loft fits a queen-sized bed, and is well-lit by three windows plus a skylight.

At the very rear of the house is the bathroom, which is not that big, but has the basic toilet, vanity, mirror cabinet and shower.

The house has a hybrid power system that can be run on either solar or on the main grid. It's priced at USD $45,325 (AUD $59,000) and can be customized to clients' needs. The Graduate is one of the company's mid-range tiny homes, ranging from the even smaller Studio and Independent Series, and "graduating" up to larger sizes, such as the Granny Flat. For more information, visit Designer Eco Tiny Homes.

