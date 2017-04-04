Essen’Ciel: Quirky bird of a tiny house takes flight in France

Designing with tight constraints can actually make things more interesting and creative. It's something that's evident with the bountiful variety of tiny homes that range from the rustic, to the ultra-modern, to the just plain quirky. French tiny house builder Baluchon's latest offering, the Essen’Ciel, fits in the last category, with an interior layout that diverges from rest.

As seen in the company's previous build, their houses seem to strive for a different take on things. Seen from the outside, the Essen’Ciel has been topped with a visually striking roof that has both sides sloping up, creating the impression of a bird taking flight.

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

Inside, the bird and sky ("ciel" in French) theme continues: the large wall of the sitting room is populated with angled shelves that look like tree branches. Even the corner desk has a little angular drawer. The sofa opens up into a queen-sized bed for guests.

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

Probably the quirkiest thing in the house is the stair, which is located right in the middle of the house. A bold design move, as most stairs we've seen are off to the side, or even at the back, but this is probably the first house we've come across to plunk it down, right in the midst of things. Whether it creates a feeling of a 'grand' space is debatable, as centering the stairs is what you might typically do in a larger house, but here it does at least partition off the space a bit, forming a hallway to one side, the bathroom to the other, and the kitchen at the back.

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

And of course, there is retractable storage drawers built into the stair as well.

© Baluchon

Behind the stairs lies the kitchen, a cozy space that has two windows and a well-sized sink, smaller stove and refrigerator, and enough counter space for prepping small meals. One stores food in the pantry located under the stairs. Once again, one might argue though that this hallway is wasted space.

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

The bathroom has a shower, composting toilet and a full-length mirror on the door to give the illusion of a larger room.

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

© Baluchon

One goes up the stair to enter the bedroom loft, which is pushed back a bit; the landing here is off to the side, over the bathroom.

© Baluchon

It's an interesting design, with an unconventional layout that looks like it may be a little less space-efficient than some of the other tiny houses we've encountered. On the other hand, the partitioning-off of spaces may help the owners feel like they have more dedicated zones for different activities, rather than feeling like everything's all in one open space. There is no mention of the price of this custom-built home, but you can see the rest of Baluchon's work here.

[Via: Tiny House Talk]

