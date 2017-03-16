Modern French tiny house gets the big window treatment

France is known internationally for its wine and cuisine -- and also for its recent policies against single-use plastics and food waste, and for the world's first solar road. There's also a bit of a tiny house movement going on there too, as we've seen in previous posts featuring some real gems from the other side of the Atlantic. Tiny House Talk shows yet another recently completed modern home from French builder La Tiny House, which boasts a wall full of windows and an interior full of contemporary detailing.

Dubbed Christine, it uses the unfinished plywood look to its advantage, uniformly covering its walls, to the shelving, cabinets and work surfaces (it reminds us of the Atlas, yet another tiny with a similar layout and ginormous windows).

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

The Christine has two lofts, one of which holds the main sleeping space, and is accessed by a staircase made out of stacked and offset storage boxes. Handrail nowhere to be seen.

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

The bathroom has a tiny sink, a shower and composting toilet.

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

© La Tiny House

The home has almost a Scandinavian feel to it, thanks to all that wood, but the main feature here is definitely the huge windows on one side: they let in natural daylight and offer a much wider view to the outside, which is important when living in a tiny space. The only drawback appears to be the lack of a comfortable sitting area. Not many details on price nor technical specs, but you can find out more over at La Tiny House.