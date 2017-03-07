Wood-clad ARK Shelter is a minimalist prefab that opens up (Video)

If you're looking to settle into a smaller home, there are a lot of options out there currently. One could get a custom-built tiny home, or perhaps consider reusing a shipping container; or for the adventurous, even convert a van or retired school bus into a modern tiny home on wheels.

Of course, there's also prefabs, which typically use high-quality materials in an efficient way, and can be pre-assembled and transported to a site within a short period of time. Netherlands-based ARK Shelter offers this lovely, modern specimen of a prefab that boasts a solemn, black-painted wood-clad exterior and a warm, well-lit wooden interior that's been covered all over with cross-laminated timber plates.

The ARK can come in a variety of sizes and configurations, ranging from a single module to a longer, 300-square-foot, 9-ton double-sized module. Full-height windows and patio doors ensure an abundance of light and fresh air coming in. There is also a kitchen and bathroom and different layout options are available. Windows and doors can be shuttered up to provide extra privacy.

The ARK is insulated and heated with a circular woodstove and supplementary electrical heating; it can be powered by solar or wind. A rainwater harvesting and filtration system can be added to the roof. It doesn't require a foundation, meaning it can be set into place almost anywhere.

Surprisingly, the ARK is also not too expensive, sitting in the mid-range with its price tag of USD $59,000 -- placing it in the same ballpark as many high-end, custom-built tiny homes we are seeing nowadays -- yet the ARK looks relatively much more clean and minimalist. The ARK comes with all the furnishings, such as the custom-designed furniture, mattress and woodstove. For more information, visit ARK Shelter.

[Via: Brick & Wonder]