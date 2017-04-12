Just what we needed on National Grilled Cheese Day: The Toastabag

In honour of National Grilled Cheese Day, we offer what may be the dumbest product shown on TreeHugger since the right-handed banana slicer or the plastic wishbone: The Toastabag. It is a bag made from PTFE (polytetrafluoroethylene) also known by the trade name Teflon.

© Boska

The manufacturer, Boska, says it is “ideal for people with a gluten allergy, the sandwich in the bag does not come into contact with other food stains. And can be eaten with confidence.”

Eaten with confidence? What about the PTFE? The Environmental Working Group links PTFE to “smaller birth weight and size in newborn babies, elevated cholesterol, abnormal thyroid hormone levels, liver inflammation and weakened immune defense against disease.”

Fast Company wrote about it a few years ago, noting that “cooking in a toaster is also an energy-efficient alternative to turning on a range or oven, and the bags trap the heat that would ordinarily escape out the top.” Which makes no sense because the bag is open at the top. It also makes no sense that the grilled cheese sandwich in the picture has grill markings on it, given that it was toasted in the bag.

But it’s convenient, that’s what matters!