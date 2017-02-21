Emma Watson promotes ethical, sustainable fashion in new Instagram account

While advertising her new film "Beauty & the Beast", Watson wants people to think about how and where clothes are made..

British actress Emma Watson has been an outspoken supporter of ethical, sustainable fashion for years. She wowed the audience at last year’s Met Gala with a gown made entirely of recycled plastic bottles and organic silk. She has designed clothes with fair trade fashion brand People Tree, as well as created a line of organic cotton and hemp summer basics with Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. She helped promote the ground-breaking fashion documentary, The True Cost, in 2015.

Now, Watson has taken her love of fashion to yet another level, in a curious reincarnation of the traditional press tour. While touring around to promote her upcoming film, Beauty and the Beast, Watson has created an Instagram account called The Press Tour that documents the beautiful outfits she wears while on tour and explains how they are sourced and made.

So far there are only three posts, but each includes a short detailed description about the designers, their history and priorities, and what makes them unique. Each post is verified by Eco Age, a well-known sustainable brand consulting firm. For example, the following most recent photo (below) shows Watson in another gown made from recycled polyester via old plastic bottles, made in an Italian factory with a fully transparent supply chain. Her arm band comes from a carbon-neutral fabric mill. Another photo features casual vegan pieces by Stella McCartney, worn on her first day in Paris.

Some of the posts are short slideshows that reveal what goes into creating such outfits. Vogue describes the second Instagram post, revealing the outfit Watson wore to the first screening of Beauty and Beast in Paris this weekend:

“The satin bustier and silk faille sash made for an arresting combination. Her Instagram gave a peek inside the making of the ensemble, from the mood board in designers Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia’s atelier, to swatches of fabric, and to the finished pieces hanging in Watson’s hotel room.”

It’s wonderful to see Watson promoting sustainable fashion so overtly and proudly. By using an interactive platform such as Instagram, sustainable fashion can be made accessible to thousands of followers, and will hopefully help to normalize the idea of taking ethics into consideration when shopping. Obviously, the clothes that Watson buys and models are hardly the fashion picks of the masses, but she is drawing attention to a problem that needs serious consideration, no matter where or how you shop.