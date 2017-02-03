What will it really take to reduce our carbon footprint?

This is a series where I take my lectures presented as adjunct professor teaching sustainable design at Ryerson University School of Interior Design in Toronto, and distill them down to a sort of Pecha Kucha slide show of 20 slides that take about 20 seconds each to read.

After the Guardian published an article listing 15 ways to help reduce your carbon footprint I was a bit depressed and disillusioned; TreeHugger used to write all kinds of articles like this but the scope of the problem is so big, and I wondered, Do our individual actions matter anymore? Are the lifestyle suggestions that the Guardian recommends actually meaningful? Do they still make any sense?

Because it is critical to look at where the problem actually is if you are going to figure out how to solve it.