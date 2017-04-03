Talented Architect goes minimalist with his latest Escape One Tiny House

Architect Kelly Davis has been trying his hand at tiny houses for a while, and it is a lot of fun watching the evolution with their latest, the Escape One.

Architecture is hard. As architect Michael Green noted recently, “every building we do is essentially a prototype.” That’s one of the attractions of prefab building; you get to tweak it until you get it right. It is also a virtue of the Tiny House world; not having foundations or niceties like building permits, the design cycle is so fast that one can see evolution of ideas happen in months rather than years.

