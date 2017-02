credit: Robert Sheie

Today is National Sweater Day, as declared by WWF. By wrapping up in some cozy knits on this chilly February day, you’ll be able to turn the thermostat down by a few degrees. It may not seem like much, but a joint effort does make a real difference. From the WWF website:

“If all Canadians lowered their thermostats by just 2 degrees Celsius this winter, it would reduce greenhouse gas emissions by about 4 megatons – that’s equivalent to shutting down a 600 megawatt coal-fired power station or taking nearly 700,000 cars off the road!”

In honor of National Sweater Day, we bring you a selection of lovely ethical sweaters that will keep you toasty through the remaining weeks of winter.

