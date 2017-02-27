10 ethically made, eco-friendly backpacks

Clothes and shoes are usually the first things that come to mind when we think about sustainable fashion, but the term can also be applied to accessories like backpacks. The following list shows some of our favorite backpacks picks, some of which are made entirely from waste materials or recycled fabrics; others from renewable, biodegradable cloth; and a few certified fair-trade, handmade, or made in USA.

These backpacks cost more than what you’d normally pay at a local sporting goods store or online, but that cost reflects more ethical production and consideration of the bag’s entire life cycle that most consumer goods do not – but should – acknowledge.