Photo: Yosemite's view of the Milky Way and Andromeda

Not one galaxy, but two, afforded by the pristine skies of Yosemite National Park.

Many of us have had the pleasure of viewing our very own galaxy, the lovely Milky Way, on a dark and starry night. But how about throwing in another galaxy as well? And one that is a mere 2.5 million light-years away, at that? This is exactly what nature photographer Don Quintana was treated to when photographing the sky at Yosemite. You can see Andromeda, the small spiraling light, on the top to the left of the center. Don writes:

"A clear night at Tunnel View in Yosemite National Park gave me the opportunity to capture the Milky Way with the Galaxy Andromeda. My first foray into photographing the night sky, I was pleasantly surprised by the results. I think this might be a new area for me to experiment with. I’m looking forward to more dark sky photography!"

All I can say is that we're looking forward to it, as well!

