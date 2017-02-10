Photo: Yosemite's Nevada Fall is a picture of paradise

1 of 1048
Nevada falls

credit: Rollie Rodriguez/flickr

Melissa Breyer

Melissa Breyer (@MelissaBreyer)
Science / Reader's Photos
February 10, 2017

1 of 1048

In which we get lost in this beautiful photo of Yosemite's Nevada Fall, taken by the talented Rollie Rodriguez. Can't you just hear the water falling and feel the mist on your face? Heaven.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

MOST POPULAR RIGHT NOW

WHAT'S HOT ON FACEBOOK