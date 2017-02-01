Photo: Wintry Llangorse Lake revels in the dawn light

Our beautifully meditative photo of the day comes from Wales, UK.

Like something out of a dream, this beautiful shot was taken by photographer Andrew Hocking who writes:

"On the way to a day out in Hay-on-Wye we took a slight detour to briefly visit Llangorse Lake. Arriving at dawn, we waited for the sun to peek over the valley side. When it did, golden light flooded the hut for fleeting moments between the clouds. The warm hues cast contrasted beautifully with the muted blue tones of the distant landscape behind the cold morning mist. I could only do my best to capture the moment on camera."

To which we say, well done!

