Photo: Wind and water conspire to create a winter wonderland

The motto of Goderach, Ontario is "Canada's Prettiest Town," and judging by this photo it may not be hyperbole! Taken by photographer Corrie White, it's just about the prettiest wintry scene ever. (Again, not hyperbole!) Corrie writes:

"Ice magic at The Cove Beach in Goderich. High winds and extremely cold temperatures caused the waves to wash over the trees on the breakwater and make these awesome ice sculptures. Walking conditions were treacherous. A very magical place."

Here's to the prettiest wind, water, and a chill in the air.

