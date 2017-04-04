Photo: Weedy seadragon hides in the sea weeds

These cousins of the seahorse, Phyllopteryx taeniolatus otherwise known as the weedy seadragon, are some of the most charming creatures of the sea. WIth their flamboyant frippery in the form of leaves and branches, they blend beautifully with their habitat ... which is a good thing since they're not exactly quick and nimble. This beauty was photographed by John Turnbull under Flinders Pier in Victoria, Australia.

