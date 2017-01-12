Photo: View of the landscape from behind a waterfall

We've come so accustomed to admiring waterfalls front-on – but what happens when you view them from behind? Photographer david selvage reveals the answer in this wonderful photo taken from behind the Sgwd yr Eira falls in Brecon Beacons National Park, Wales. Once you get your bearings in this photo, you can see that the world viewed through a curtain of rushing water is a gorgeous one. (It must have sounded pretty good too.)

