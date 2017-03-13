Photo: Treehopper triplets all in a row

Regular photo contributor Andreas Kay is working on recording the biodiversity of Ecuador; and even just among treehoppers, like the nymphs pictured here, he has his work cut out for him. Some 3,200 species have already been described, and many more are being discovered, especially in tropical rain forests, notes the Illinois Natural History Survey, adding: "Recent samples from the rainforest canopy of a small area in the Napo region of Ecuador contain over 700 species, most of which are new to science." Lucky for us, we've got a treehopper hotline to the rain forest, thanks to Andreas! (Check out more of his treehoppers here.)

