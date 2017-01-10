Photo: Tree sparrow in a frosty tree is the picture of winter

Plump, puffy, and sporting a long tail, American tree sparrows are busy wintry workers across southern Canada and the northern United States during the cold months. As soon as the snow melts, they head back north for the long trek to their breeding grounds in the far North – but not before posing for some stunning photos, like this beauty taken by Tony LePrieur in Cranbrook, BC. Is this the picture of winter, or what?

