Photo: Tortoise beetle is a marvel of metallics and transluscence

Our photo of the day comes from the rainforest of beautiful Ecuador.

Isn't it funny how the popular imagination pictures aliens from other planets as basically humanoid? Because really, why wouldn't a being from the outer reaches of the universe look like a small clear disc housing a metallic body, with antennae? In fact, just like this stunning Ecuadorean tortoise beetle photographed by Andreas Kay. Take us to your leader, little guy.

