Photo: These pretty flowers are actually poisonous, meat-eating animals

Our enthralling photo of the day comes all the way from Eaglehawk, Tasmania.

What an incredible world we live in, one in which beautiful yellow flowers actually turn out to be flesh-eating animals! And not only that, but ones that contain palytoxin, one of the most toxic organic substances in the world.

Photographer John Turnbull, aka #marineexplorer, who took this photo explains: "Zoanthids are carnivorous colonial animals related to corals. The centre of each "flower" is the mouth and the "petals" are stinging tentacles."

Part Venus flytrap of the sea, part poison posy, all amazing!

