Photo: Sunrise Point lives up to its name

While the colors may not be in perfect order, we can't help but admire the rainbow effect that this gorgeous photo displays. Taken by Brandon Yoshizawa, the shot shows off Hurricane Ridge's aptly-named Sunrise Point in Washington's Olympic National Park. What a way to start a day!

