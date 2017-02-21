Photo: Sun greets the cherry blossoms in Guangxi, China

Our photo of the day reminds us that spring can't come a moment too soon.

Verdant green fields? Check. Dark sculptural trees for backdrop? Check. Explosions of vibrant blushing cherry blossoms? Check. The sun's crepuscular rays added in for good measure? Check. Combine it all and what do we have? A glorious portrait of spring! Thanks to photographer Chris Goldberg for this beautiful moment caught on camera.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

