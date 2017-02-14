Photo: Snow geese take to the misty sky

One might think that an outing to photograph wildlife would require sunlight – photographer Sam McMillan proves otherwise! He writes of this wonderfully moody photo of snow geese (Chen caerulescens) in the fog:

On this visit to Merced National Wildlife Refuge, we never saw the sun. In the fog, the sound of thousands of snow geese taking off was unreal. I could hear the Sandhill Cranes but could not see them. Great foggy trip!

The moral of the story: When life gives you fog, make beautiful foggy photographs.

