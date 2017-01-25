Photo: Smiling elephant seals surround the singer

Our photo of the day comes from sunny San Simeon, California.

I was looking for information on elephant seal vocalizations, given the song or cackle being expressed by the seal in the middle of this wonderful shot by photographer Rick Derevan. But I found some facts that were even more interesting.

• Elephant seals spend upwards of 80 percent of their lives in the ocean.

• They can hold their breath for 100+ minutes; longer than any other non-cetacean mammal.

• They dive on average between 980 to 1,970 feet beneath the ocean's surface.

• The deepest recorded dive of an elephant seal is 7,835 feet.

Isn't that impressive? No wonder they're singing and smiling.

