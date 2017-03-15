Photo: Secrets of a Choco frog revealed

Or, this is how a frog works.

Goodness, how incredible is this frog?? While we usually share reader photos of wildlife doing wildlife things in their wildlife habitats, we can't help but absolutely marvel at the inner workings of Hyalinobatrachium aureoguttatum. Photographer James H. Muchmore Jr. writes of the image: "Here is one last look at H. aureoguttatum's transparent ventral surface. You can clearly see its heart, lungs, and intestinal tract. These little frogs are one of the many fascinating creatures that call the Chocó home."

As it happens, Ecuador's Chocó region is one of the most biodiverse places in the world, with 9,000 species of vascular plants, 270 species of mammals, 210 species of reptiles, 500 species of birds and 130 species of amphibians. Not to mention see-through frogs. It's a singular place with many endemic species, and under tragic threat from deforestation – in fact, only 5 percent of the original forest remains. And H. aureoguttatum is currently listed as near threatened on the IUCN Red List.

Thankfully there are people trying to save the region, visit savethechoco.com for more and to help out before it's too late.

