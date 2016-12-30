Photo: Ring in the New Year with this perfect little hummingbird

I was looking through our photo pool for an iconic shot to commemorate the end of 2016 and the beginning of 2017 – for some reason, this gorgeous-cute rufous hummingbird heeded the call. I love that the normally always-on-the-go bird is taking a moment to check it all out – something that we could all stand to do as we say goodbye to the old and hello to the new.

Happy new year!

Photo by Rollie Rodriguez, taken at the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve in Los Angeles, California.

Would you like to see your nature photo featured as the TreeHugger photo of the day? Join TreeHugger’s Reader Photo Pool on flickr and add your pictures to the group.

