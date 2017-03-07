Photo: Rabbits do a pas de deux

Ok, so maybe photographer Rick Derevan, who was actually there and saw the whole thing, might disagree with my interpretation of this photo. But come on, such grace, such choreography – who knew rabbits could cut the rug with such aplomb?

Alas, Rick describes the photo as such:

Bunny Fight 3: Brush Rabbits, Merced National Wildlife Refuge, California. I was watching these Brush Rabbits lounge around, when something set them off and they had what can only be described as a vicious fight. It didn't last long, neither seemed to be seriously injured, and peace returned, but it was fun to watch.

But hey, a girl can dream.

