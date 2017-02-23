Photo: Pollen-speckled honeybee considers the flower

Our reader photo of the day shows exactly why bees are such good pollinators. The stiff hairs on their legs let them comb the pollen into special storage areas on their legs and body, and then carry it back to their nest. In the meantime, all that extra pollen gets distributed to plants in need of pollination to reproduce; proving once again what a clever force Mother Nature is! Thanks to Ted Roger Karson for this great photograph of pollen antics in action.

