Photo: One of these things is not like the others

Our photo of the day, riddle edition, comes from Australia's beautiful Fairy Bower.

Somebody is doing a pretty good job of a sand whiting impression – as if saying, "don't mind me, nothing to see here." How long did it take you to spot the odd one out?

