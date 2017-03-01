Photo: Northern pygmy owl is the cutest killer around

These sparrow-sized owls may be petite and ridiculously adorable, but don't let their diminutive size fool you – they're fierce!

Behold the northern pygmy owl ... and actually, you could probably literally hold one in your hand. At 6 to 7 inches in length, these little cuties are about the size of a house sparrow. But ... they are owls. And owls are supernaturally gifted hunters. And these miniature ones can take prey up to three times bigger than they are – they've even been known to take chickens! Little owl, little fear.

Thanks to Mike Kelly for this wonderful shot of the little owl with big moxie.

