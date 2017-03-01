Photo: Northern pygmy owl is the cutest killer around

credit: Mike Kelly/Flickr
Siberia's 'Doorway to the Underworld' is growing at an alarming rate
The hard tiny hooks of a cat’s tongue are just one of its many wonders
Pure Cycles launches its 35-pound Volta electric bicycle, which is "packed with perks"
Tesla kills the duck with big batteries
This is what Earth will look like if we melt all the ice
National Geographic has a good interactive map showing what 216 feet of sea ...
Extinct tree grows anew from ancient jar of seeds unearthed by archaeologists
This tree was grown from a 2,000-year-old seed discovered at the site of ...
A glimpse of what we've lost: 10 extinct animals in photos
We're in the midst of the sixth great extinction right now, with the ...
Swarm of bees follows car for 2 days to rescue queen trapped in back
Devotion knows no bounds when it comes to bees and their leader.