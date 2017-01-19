Photo: Muskoxen pose for family portrait in the rain

What a wonderful family portrait this is. Taken by Rick Derevan, this noble trio of muskoxen, Ovibos moschatus, stand stalwartly in the rain, which is really no match for their thick coats. Rick writes that he went to Nome with some of his photography friends, "One of our prime objectives was to photograph Musk Ox babies," he says. "The first time we found one of the herds, it was in a rainstorm, pictured here." Mission accomplished!

