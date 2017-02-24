Photo: Mom gives sea otter pup a ride

And the prize for cutest marine mammal goes to ... ?

Photographer Sam McMillan took this photo in California's Morro Bay Harbor which is a known "sea otter hot spot." Sea otters belong to the weasel or mustelid family, and like their cousins they have very thick fur – at 850,000 to one million hairs per square inch, they have the thickest fur of any mammal. Which leads to the need for a lot of grooming by moms, which they often do while toting their babes around on their backs. Which translates to: photo op!

